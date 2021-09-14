CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Cheers to the History of Beer in Central Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Today central Minnesota has a handful of great local beer options, but this history of beer here actually goes way back to the days when the first settlers arrived. Jacob Laxen is the author of a new book called Central Minnesota Beer A History. He says the...

river967.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.7 The River

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

Who says that spring is the only time for cleaning? With fall starting this week, now is a great time to do another deep clean of your home, since soon enough we will be stuck inside for long periods of time. So open up a window, let in that crisp fall air, and take a look at this list of items Considerable.com said are the dirtiest places in the average home.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Caterpillar’s Coloring Predicts the Upcoming Winter

The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
City
Lake George, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Cold Spring, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
96.7 The River

Minnesota is the Only State with an Official Photo, and It’s a Famous One

Many people recognize the iconic photo of an old man praying over his meal, but few know the story behind it. Turns out, the photo has its origins right here in Minnesota!. In 1918 a traveling salesman named Charles Wilden visited the small mining town of Bovey, Minnesota. While there, he stepped into the studio of local photographer Eric Enstrom. Noting the kindness in Wilden's face, Enstrom asked the salesman to pose for a photo. As story goes, Enstrom placed Wilden at a table, asked him to fold his hands and bow his head and arranged household items including a book, a pair of spectacles, a loaf of bread, a knife, and a bowl of soup around him. He called the photo "Grace."
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

New BBQ Restaurant Planned for Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A new barbecue restaurant is coming to Sauk Rapids. It is going into the former John Dough's Pizza place at 319 North Benton Drive. Banners saying "House BBQ Ribs" and "Coming Soon" have been hung outside the building. El Loro Mexican Restaurant owner Marcos Gomez tells WJON...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Check Out ‘Historic Harvest Fest’ At Stearns History Museum Saturday

To celebrate all things fall, the Stearns History Museum is hosting 'Historic Harvest Fest' this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It's a fall celebration with an educational component. You'll be able to try vintage carnival games, create fall crafts and learn about canning and preservation. The museum will even have a scarecrow photo booth on-hand and other fall related activities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Billy Carter
96.7 The River

MN Band Asking for Help After Trailer with Gear is Stolen in Brooklyn Park

The Minneapolis-based band said that their trailer with gear was parked and locked in Brooklyn Park. The first time I saw Harbor & Home perform was at Nordic Brewing Company in Monticello May of this year. They were one of the first acts to perform live locally post-COVID, and they put on a heck of a show featuring a great mix of alternative rock originals and covers. An instant fan, I saw them again when they came through Nordic Brewing in August for a free acoustic show. Later in August, they opened for Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning rock band NEEDTOBREATHE for Oake on the Water in the Twin Cities.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of Beer#Central Minnesota#Alcoholic Beverages#History Museum#Food Drink#German#Cathedral High School
96.7 The River

Sure Sign Of Fall: Sauk Rapids DQ Closing Next Week

Calm your Dilly Bar craving while you can, because Sauk Rapids' Dairy Queen location is set to close for the season on Sunday, September 26th. Minnesota gives a lot of hints when it is ready for summer to end. The leaves change colors, the State Fair comes and goes and the Vikings begin consistently disappointing us every Sunday afternoon. So it goes.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.7 The River

Minnesota American Legion Launching Fastpitch League

The Minnesota American Legion announced Thursday that the organization will offer fastpitch softball for girls beginning in 2022. American Legion Commander Tom Fernlund of St. Cloud says that playing softball around Europe while with the Air Force instilled in him a love for the game. “Fastpitch softball is near and...
ROYALTON, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy