The Complete Guide To Cleaning Your Cannabis Bongs, Pipes, Dab Rigs, And Vapes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake the most out of your smoke session by maintaining a well-kept cannabis kit. With the right cleaning tools and solutions, cleaning your favorite pieces is quite simple. There’s nothing worse than taking a smooth hit only to be greeted by the taste of resin and dust. Not only does unkempt herb gear soil even the highest grade of flower, but it also stinks up your home and clothing. Avoid harsh hits and foul odors by sticking to a habit of cleaning all your favorite pieces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy