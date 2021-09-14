Discrepancy in order after hearing?

Easiest way would be to split the cost of a transcript to see the judges exact words.Or file an RFO state the discrepancy and ask court to interpret what exactly orders are. Please be aware that any comments that I have made are preliminary and tentative and not based upon a thorough analysis of your case. I would need additional information and review the exact documentation to be sure of the above advice. The answer above does not create an attorney/client relationship and does not require me to answer any future questions.