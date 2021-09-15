CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Mysterious Forest in Minnesota is Shaped like the State of Minnesota

By Abbey
 4 days ago
If there is one thing Minnesotans love, it's things that are shaped like Minnesota. Cutting boards, pot holders, wall art, we love it all. So why not have nature shaped like our great state as well?. There is a Minnesota-shaped forest in Northern Minnesota just waiting to be explored. Aptly...

96.7 The River

Minnesota Drought Conditions Remain Relatively Unchanged

UNDATED -- New data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows little change in Minnesota's drought conditions over the last week. Much of northern Minnesota remains in extreme drought while southern Minnesota is either in abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions. Benton, Sherburne, and the eastern half of Stearns County remain...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Vote for the Tastiest Cheeseburger in Central Minnesota? (and See the Results)

Anytime is burger time, so let's all chime in and vote for Central Minnesota's best cheeseburger. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a burger, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer a slice of American or Swiss, Pepper-jack or Provolone, on the burger or smashed inside -- beef and cheese on a bun is a thing of beauty.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Over $32,000 Raised via TikTok to Buy a Minnesota Veteran a New Scooter

The internet banned together this week to help out a veteran in Willernie, Minnesota. TikTok user @PatrioticKenny is a veteran who has been spreading nothing but positivity and smiles on the video-sharing app since his first upload in August. The internet fell in love fast with Kenny and his best buddy Jerry who is deaf. Kenny can hear, but he has been diligently working on his communication and sign language skills so he can better communicate with this friend.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Apparently Minnesotans Want THIS More Than The Other Guys

Here in Minnesota, there are a lot of things we want. We want to be able to play outdoors. We want different seasons. We want snow. We want to go fishing and camping. We enjoy our craft beers and fall festivals. We enjoy going to concerts all summer long for a whole weekend at a time. But there's something that makes us just a tad bit different than our friends and neighbors in the Twin Cities. The desire to be rich.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

COVID Cases Linked to the Minnesota State Fair

This year overall, the state fair attendance was down compared to other years at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The attendance could be due to people being cautious about COVID, it could have been the first three days the weather was less than optimal for fair goers and it could have been people just being cautious because of the violence that has been fairly prevalent in the Twin Cities area. Whatever the reason, attendance was down comparted to other years.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Bear Harvest Numbers Down A Bit From Last Year

The Minnesota DNR released the latest bear harvest numbers. 2,300 Bears have been harvested in Minnesota with a few weeks remaining in the bear season. That number is down 13% from last year's harvest. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says last year's numbers were extraordinarily high and this year's numbers are still very good. He says many bear hunters are reporting success this year. Schmitt says the majority of the bears harvested are taken in the first 2 weeks of the hunting season. Bear hunting started September 1st and will continue through October 18th in Minnesota. Baiting for bears began on August 14th. Schmitt says bears have been moving further south and more and more bears are spotted in Central Minnesota. The furthest south he has seen a bear is in the Annandale area.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors

UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions may mute some of the brilliant colors as the leaves change this fall. Jennifer Teegarden is a Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. She says there is some conflicting research that on one hand suggests a drought can actually enhance the colors, but other research suggests severe drought like we're experiencing will make those colors duller...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota: 6th Most Polite State

42% of Rhode Island residents surveyed said they thing that peeps from their state are ruder than the rest of the country. Massachusetts was next at a close 40%. Funny that I just saw a 'Masshole' bumper sticker two days ago (and they're proud of it). On the other end...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota's Pheasant Numbers Down Slightly in 2021

UNDATED -- As we approach the start of pheasant hunting season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting the number of birds is down slightly this year. The DNR says their annual roadside wildlife survey shows 25% fewer birds than in 2020 however, the pheasant population remains on par with the 10-year average in all regions of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

If You Bought Chicken Products Over The Past 10 Years, You Might Get Money

If you've spent money on chicken over the last 10 years, you might be eligible to receive a payment through a class-action lawsuit. According to Fox9 several chicken producers "including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim's and Tyson, 'conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise and stabilize the price of chicken,' which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws."
AGRICULTURE
96.7 The River

15 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the MN Renaissance Festival

If these bad Google reviews are anything to go by, not everyone gets their jollies at the Minnesota's Renaissance Festival. The Minnesota Ren Fest -- hailed as the largest Renaissance Festival in the country -- is currently underway. Attracting as many as 300,000 visitors in years past, thousands of attendees flood the Shakopee festival grounds between August and October for a jovial day of jesters, jugglers, jousts and more. Where else can you watch knights fight on horseback, people eat fire or swallow swords or lie on a bed of nails, ladies belly dancing and more? If you're lucky, you might even get a wink (or more) from a hussy! While the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has become an event tantamount to the Minnesota State Fair, not everyone shares a love or appreciation for the medieval festival, if reviews online are anything to go by.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up; ICU Numbers Down at St. Cloud Hospital

The latest Delta variant driven COVID-19 surge at St. Cloud Hospital continues this week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they have 60 COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with 50 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. 14 of those at St. Cloud Hospital are in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. Last week total hospitalizations were in the mid 50s with ICU/Critical Care at 18. Morris says their numbers have been similar for the past 4 weeks and this could be an indication of a plateau.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

