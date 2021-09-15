This Mysterious Forest in Minnesota is Shaped like the State of Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR released the latest bear harvest numbers. 2,300 Bears have been harvested in Minnesota with a few weeks remaining in the bear season. That number is down 13% from last year's harvest. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says last year's numbers were extraordinarily high and this year's numbers are still very good. He says many bear hunters are reporting success this year. Schmitt says the majority of the bears harvested are taken in the first 2 weeks of the hunting season. Bear hunting started September 1st and will continue through October 18th in Minnesota. Baiting for bears began on August 14th. Schmitt says bears have been moving further south and more and more bears are spotted in Central Minnesota. The furthest south he has seen a bear is in the Annandale area.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO