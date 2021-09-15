Waterbury man arrested for alleged drug sales in Danbury

A Waterbury man has been arrested by Danbury Police on drug related charges. Police received resident complaints about 29-year old Jesiel Ferreira DaSilva allegedly selling illegal narcotics throughout the area. DaSilva was observed by police meeting with suspected buyers in obscure residential neighborhoods, for very short times before driving away, consistent with drug trafficking. Investigators located DaSilva Monday meeting with people. During one interaction, police approached and the suspected buyer quickly got out of DaSilva's car. Illegal narcotics were in plain view. Police found hallucinogens, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, fentanyl and several thousand dollars cash. DaSilva was charged with 6 counts of possession with intent to sell, 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell within 1500' of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.