CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Waterbury man arrested for alleged drug sales in Danbury

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

A Waterbury man has been arrested by Danbury Police on drug related charges. Police received resident complaints about 29-year old Jesiel Ferreira DaSilva allegedly selling illegal narcotics throughout the area. DaSilva was observed by police meeting with suspected buyers in obscure residential neighborhoods, for very short times before driving away, consistent with drug trafficking. Investigators located DaSilva Monday meeting with people. During one interaction, police approached and the suspected buyer quickly got out of DaSilva's car. Illegal narcotics were in plain view. Police found hallucinogens, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, fentanyl and several thousand dollars cash. DaSilva was charged with 6 counts of possession with intent to sell, 5 counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell within 1500' of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drug Paraphernalia#Marijuana#Police#Wlad Newsroom
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy