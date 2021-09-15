Newtown woman charged with workers comp fraud

A Newtown woman has been arrested for allegedly illegally collecting Workers’ Compensation benefits while employed as a Supervisor of Pupil Personnel Services for the New Fairfield Board of Education. 41-year old Ann Marie Cordisco was charged yesterday with Fraudulent Claim or Receipt of Benefits, Larceny by Defrauding a Public Community and Perjury. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, in September 2018 Cordisco was injured while exiting a school bus, claiming she sustained injuries to her left foot, ankle and knee. Cordisco was placed on Temporary Total Disability and began receiving wage replacement monies totaling nearly $58,000 over six months. Surveillance videos and documentation showed activities that were not consistent with Cordisco’s claimed injuries. Cordisco was released on bond and is due in Court on the 23rd.