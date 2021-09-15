CRMC To Require Photo ID From Visitors Starting Sept. 20

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has vowed to push back on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate ordered recently by President Biden. Governor Gordon mentioned a possible special session of the legislature to resist the mandate, which would mandate that all companies with over 100 employees require workers to either submit weekly COVID test results or else be vaccinated against the virus. The mandate would impact roughly 80 million people across the country. The president says the mandate will save lives as the DELTA variant continues to surge across the country and claim lives.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO