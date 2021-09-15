CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CRMC To Require Photo ID From Visitors Starting Sept. 20

By Doug Randall
 4 days ago
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will require state-issued photo identification from all hospital visitors start Sept. 20, according to a post on the hospital's Facebook page. According to the post, the identification must be a physical document, such as a driver's license, passport, or state-issued photo ID card. Visitors will be asked for their photo ID at the screening desk, and anyone who does not have the identification will not be allowed to enter the hospital.

