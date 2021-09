Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler attended the private VIP opening of The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville, TN and posed for a smiling photo with other attendees. Jana Kramer, 37, and Jay Cutler, 38, appeared to have a great time in Nashville, TN on Sept. 8! The singer and NFL star were spotted hanging out together at the opening of The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar and didn’t hesitate to pose for pics with fellow partiers. In one pic, which can be seen HERE, they can be seen smiling while standing with two women at the event and looked as comfortable as could be.

