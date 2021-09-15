CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Younger generations are the most fatalistic about climate change

By Bobby Duffy
New Scientist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea that younger generations care the most about the climate while older people downplay the issue and refuse to take action is a widespread myth, according to new research. To better understand differences between generations, including how they perceive one another and the biggest challenges of the day, my...

www.newscientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBEZ

Young People Are Anxious About Climate Change And Say Governments Are Failing Them

How are young people coping with climate change? The answer, according to one study, is not well, and for good reason. For a forthcoming study, researchers with the U.K.’s University of Bath and other schools spoke to 10,000 people in 10 countries, all of whom were between the ages of 16 and 25, to gauge how they feel about climate change. The prevailing response could be summed up in two words: incredibly worried. And the respondents say governments aren’t doing enough to combat climate change.
Phys.org

What ancient Chinese roofs can tell us about climate change

To reconstruct a picture of past climates, scientists often examine trapped bubbles in ice cores or the width of rings inside old trees. A new study, published in Science Advances by researchers at Nanjing University in China suggests that there may even be clues to changes in past weather conditions in buildings.
CHINA
thecut.com

What Can You Actually Do About Climate Change?

Last month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its latest report, sounding a “code red for humanity.” The IPCC stressed the need for drastic emissions cuts immediately if we want to maintain a habitable planet and warned that we are running out of time to act to avoid climate catastrophe. It was hard not to come away from the report feeling helpless. By now, we all know the obvious things we should be doing to help the planet: eating less meat, avoiding single-use plastics, riding a bike, flying less, etc. But with excessive consumption and doomsday reports everywhere you look, it can be hard to know how much of a difference these changes can make — especially when many things that are touted as ecofriendly turn out to be more complicated. We spoke to experts about which actions have real impact in the face of climate change, from individual behaviors to public policies to push for.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
AOL Corp

Retirement expert: Start thinking about climate change in your golden years

Extreme weather conditions brought on by climate change should cause some Americans to rethink their retirement destinations, according to one expert. “Most people want to escape the winters of the Northeast or the high taxes of certain states, but [climate change] may make them pause and do a little bit more research,” James Ciprich, certified financial planner and wealth advisor with RegentAtlantic Capital, told Yahoo Money. “Proximity to health care and low taxes are always attractive options, but now especially for seniors, you almost need to be thinking in terms of what is my contingency plan in the event of a weather disaster.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Generation Z#Millennials#The Policy Institute#King S College London#New Scientist#Time
tpr.org

U.S. Minority Groups Are Most Vulnerable To The Negative Impacts Of Climate Change

A September report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warns that racial and ethnic minority groups continue to bear the brunt of negative health and environmental effects related to worsening climate-driven disasters. This analysis adds to a growing body of research about the disproportionate impact of climate-driven disasters on marginalized...
SOCIETY
Insurance Journal

What Smart People Get Wrong About Climate Change Extremes: Opinion

If anyone should be attuned to the real-world impacts of global warming, it’s the policy makers and business heads that have to deal with the fallout. But even the most well-intentioned can fail to grasp just how bad things could get if climate goals aren’t met. At least that’s the...
ENVIRONMENT
healththoroughfare.com

Young People Worried About Climate Change Researchers Find

A recent study conducted by researchers from U.K, U.S, and Helsinki Universities determined that young people are anxious and deeply worried about climate change and are experiencing a sense of betrayal from current governments. Researchers from the University of Bath, University of Helsinki, NYU, UEA, Stanford University, NHS Foundation Trust, and more worked together to study the impact of climate change and the little action taken by governments to reverse climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Laredo Morning Times

Amazon's Bushfire Documentary 'Burning' to Reignite Debate About Political Response to Climate Change

“Burning,” Amazon’s first original feature-length documentary from Australia, about the devastating ‘Black Summer’ of 2019-20 Australian bushfires makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. There is every chance it will spark a political response. Co-produced by Propagate Content and Dirty Films (in which Cate Blanchett is executive...
TV & VIDEOS
salemreporter.com

Oregonians are pessimistic about solving climate change, survey finds

People sat in Oregon State Capitol State Park while the cherry trees were blooming on March 17, 2020. (Saphara Harrell/Salem Reporter) Oregonians are pessimistic about solving the worsening homelessness crisis and climate change, according to a recent statewide survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. Nearly three out of...
OREGON STATE
The New Yorker

How to Talk About Climate Change Across the Political Divide

In 2005, Katharine Hayhoe, a Canadian climate scientist and evangelical Christian, moved from South Bend, Indiana, to Lubbock, Texas, a flat expanse of arid grassland that sits at the edge of the Permian Basin, and is one of the largest oil and gas fields in the world. Her husband had been offered a position as a linguistics professor at Texas Tech and a job as a pastor at a small local church. The opportunity was too enticing to decline, so Hayhoe tagged along as the academic plus-one, securing a position as a research professor of geosciences at Texas Tech. One day, a colleague asked Hayhoe to give a guest lecture in his geology class on the carbon cycle—the way carbon travels between water, Earth, and the atmosphere. Soon after, she stood in the dark pit of a windowless lecture hall, before some hundred students, and described how volcanoes, erosion, and the shifting of tectonic plates affect carbon. In the last few minutes, Hayhoe addressed the fact that, since the Industrial Revolution, human activity has increased the amount of carbon in the atmosphere. Out of the darkness, a student rose to his feet. “Are you a Democrat?” he asked, in a belligerent tone. The question flummoxed her. “No, I’m Canadian,” she replied. There were no more questions, so she packed up her computer and left. It wasn’t until later that she realized the mere mention of human influence on the planet’s warming temperatures was becoming politically divisive.
ENVIRONMENT
therevelator.org

Hot Reads: Ten Essential New Books About Fighting Climate Change

Read, then act. That’s the message from the best of this year’s new books on climate change. Written by an impressive array of scientists, journalist and activists, these 10 hot-off-the-presses books offer insight into why we’re in a crisis — greenhouse emissions, obviously, but also corporate malfeasance and social inequity — while providing essential tools, strategies and recommendations for getting us out of this mess.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
jwnenergy.com

Norway’s oil addiction at stake in election about climate change

The dilemma Norwegians face in Monday’s election is how to reconcile their embrace of electric cars and environmental awareness with the need to wean their oil-rich economy off its key source of wealth. The release of a landmark United Nations-backed report urging drastic measures to end carbon emissions has thrust...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy