Redding incumbent First Selectman fights off Democratic primary challenge

Redding First Selectwoman Julia Pemberton has fought off a primary challenge and will be the Democratic candidate to lead the town in the November Municipal Election. According to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State's Office, Pemberton received 565 votes while challenger Mike D'Agostino received 201. The Region 9 Board of Ed member was seeking to unseat the 4 term incumbent who was endorsed by the Redding Democratic Town Committee. Pemberton will next face Republican former state Representative John Shaban in the First Selectman's race in a couple of months. Pemberton ran unopposed in the last two municipal elections.