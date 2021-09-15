CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redding, CT

Redding incumbent First Selectman fights off Democratic primary challenge

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

Redding First Selectwoman Julia Pemberton has fought off a primary challenge and will be the Democratic candidate to lead the town in the November Municipal Election. According to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State's Office, Pemberton received 565 votes while challenger Mike D'Agostino received 201. The Region 9 Board of Ed member was seeking to unseat the 4 term incumbent who was endorsed by the Redding Democratic Town Committee. Pemberton will next face Republican former state Representative John Shaban in the First Selectman's race in a couple of months. Pemberton ran unopposed in the last two municipal elections.

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Redding, CT
Elections
City
Redding, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Redding, CT
Government
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES — Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has Covid-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy