20 Livestock Companies Produce More Emissions Than 3 Major Countries

By Maxwell Rabb
 4 days ago
In recent months, the meat and dairy industries have been inexplicably linked to the increasingly worsening global climate crisis. Following the UN IPCC report, the animal agriculture industry is being held responsible for the dangerous level of emissions it creates and excessive food waste. A new report from the Heinrich-Boll-Stiftung Foundation and Friends of the Earth Europe entitled the Meat Atlas found that 20 livestock companies produce more greenhouse gas than Britain, Germany, or France.

