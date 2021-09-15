Our “Ugliest” Winged Creature

Maybe I should be a little more considerate and rephrase that story title and say our “not so attractive” winged creature. If you haven’t already guessed, I’m referring to the common and frequently sighted turkey vulture. The vulture’s featherless red or pinkish head and neck are anything but cute, and their eating habits only add to their less than desirable traits — they prefer dining on dead animals. We often spot one or more vultures gathered over dead critters along a road. The featherless head and neck actually make digging into the entrails of a dead animal much more efficient; now that’s a pleasant sight to ponder. Ugly as they are and as repulsive as their eating habits are, they do serve a valuable purpose in that they help to dispose of decaying, dead animals that often litter our highways.