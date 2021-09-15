With Senior Star Carusone Blasting In Winning Goal, PHS Boys’ Soccer Edges Robbinsville 2-1 in Opener
NICK OF TIME: Princeton High boys' soccer player Nico Carusone heads a ball in a 2020 game. Last Wednesday, senior forward Carusone scored the winning goal late in the second half as PHS edged Robbinsville 2-1 in its season opener. The Tigers, who tied Steinert 0-0 last Saturday, play at WW/P-North in September 18 before hosting Allentown on September 21.
