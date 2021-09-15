CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: Parks provide life lessons, as well as recreation

By Maria Anglin
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

When I was about 13, my family spent long Sunday afternoons at the park. My dad and his buddies from work would make carne asada, hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill. My Jefita and the other moms would swat flies away from bags full of Butter Krust buns, pieces of watermelon and orange Tupperware bowls filled with potato salad. My little brother would play baseball with the other kids whose parents hauled tons of stuff to an open greenspace so their little ones would entertain each other instead of bothering them.

