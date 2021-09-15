Rave Reviews Out Of TIFF For Powerful New Film Shot In Montana
The Toronto International Film Festival has been going on for the past week, which means early reviews have been coming out for some much-anticipated films that we'll be seeing throughout the fall and into next year, like Dear Evan Hanson, Last Night in Soho, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dune, Titane, Spencer, and The Power of the Dog (which star Benedict Cumberbatch prepared for by visiting Montana to lend his character authenticity).1075zoofm.com
Comments / 0