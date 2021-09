🎵The summer wind came blowin' in from across the sea it lingered there so warm and fair to walk with me 🎶 This day is beaming with elegance, style and class! Nothing like a wide-brimmed hat and a navy blue suit to deal the deal. These two lovers show off their style with cascading florals and an epic wedding venue. Even better, top it off with a delicious brunch ... because isn't that the best meal of the day? Keep scrolling to get a feel on how to have the perfect brunch inspired wedding celebration with pastel colored florals, greenery and perfect table decor galoreee!

