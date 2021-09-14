On Mourning & Public Confessions
During the 2020 Black-led uprisings, Yehudah Webster, a 28-year-old, Black and Jewish, Brooklyn-based community organizer, created a daily ritual action at Grand Army Plaza. In Yehudah’s words, this action, called 40 Days of Teshuvah, was designed to “bring the spiritual fight for racial justice to meet the physical.” Every day, participants were invited to step into a circle, to mourn the pain of systemic racism and make public confessions and new commitments to redress racialized harm. Hannah Roodman, a white and Jewish Brooklyn-based filmmaker, documented the action, and together, they developed the short documentary film 40 Days of Teshuva.lilith.org
