Marketing virtual meeting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Businesses that suffered hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the Minnesota Main Street COVID Relief Grant program. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that a total of $64,200,000 is available in grants. According to DEED, businesses owned and operated in Minnesota that are "majority-owned by military veterans, women, and Black, Indigenous, and people of color individuals; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs" will be given priority in the selection process. Businesses with accepted applications will receive a grant between $10,000 and $25,000, depending on the number of full-time employees on staff. Funding will be halfway down the middle between the Twin Cities metro area and Greater Minnesota, DEED said. More information on eligibility for the grant can be found here.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 46 MINUTES AGO