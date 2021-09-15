Camping for beginners

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) If you would like to try out backpacking, this weekend is for you. AMC's guides introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, route finding, campsite cooking, and campsite selection to active adults. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for a trip orientation and gear review before setting out for a 2-day, 1-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, camp set up, and more Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.
