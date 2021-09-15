Ongoing Tavares library programs

Did you know Tavares Public Library offers several ongoing programs for all ages? Check out these great options. Reader of the Pack is a long-standing partnership with the PAWS therapy dogs that offers children opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading fluency in a safe, nonjudgmental environment while having fun reading to trained therapy dogs. The recommended age for participation is 7 to 12 years, although all ages are welcome. The program is available the second Tuesday every month, 4–5 p.m.