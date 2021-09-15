Nature adventures ahead
Several nature-oriented outings are scheduled at area parks in the coming days. Here's a sampling of the outdoor activities. A free native plant hike at Ellis Acres in Paisley, will give participants a chance to learn about native and nonnative plants at this former dairy from staff members, who will share information on the plant restoration process at the site. Meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ellis Acres Reserve, 25302 County Road 42 in Paisley.
