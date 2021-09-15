Nature adventures ahead

My flying adventures were taking on a new direction so to speak. Flying around the airport doing take offs and landings is one of the most enjoyable experiences in the world. There is more to flying than just getting off the ground. I’m flying at the Isle of Palms airport now. Woody Faison is my instructor. Mr. Huggins has taught me well. In just an hour Col. Faison signs me off to fly his Cessna 150 around the Isle of Palms airport. The Isle of Palms airstrip is a grass strip next to the Intercostal Waterway. Col. Faison starts teaching me other things for my private pilot check ride.

ISLE OF PALMS, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO