School News: Local high school entrepreneur program begins
Last Thursday, Eustis High School and Tavares High School kicked off their entrepreneurship program, INCubatoredu, at a special event at the Tavares High School. INCubatoredu is a significant course addition to the school district’s Career and Technical Education programs, according to Lake County Schools. It offers students an entrepreneurial experience, empowering them to develop business plans with the guidance of local business owners and leaders.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
