Ferndale, WA

Fresh Space Gets a Fresh Space

By Anelyse Morris
northsoundlife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re looking for an expert opinion on your design project or some snazzy new blinds for your living space, Fresh Space Redesign in Ferndale has got you covered. Opened by Jennifer Opatz and her husband Andrew in 2015, Fresh Space started as a small window coverings business and has since grown to accommodate home decor and interior design services, launching a new online platform over the summer and a new retail space this September.

