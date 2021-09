ONTARIO — Janet Munoz of Ontario picks up the medical records left by the day shift and prioritizes her schedule of duties; medication administrations and vitals are her first tasks. As she heads for the hallway, her beeper chirps, indicating that someone needs assistance. Her workday has just begun, and it will continue long into the evening. If allowed, the stress of the lingering pandemic and her job as a caregiver could overtake her, resulting in burnout. But Munoz has an antidote: her faith.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO