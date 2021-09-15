CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Nocona teen jailed for reckless driving; criminal mischief may follow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old Nocona man has been arrested on a complaint of reckless driving and may see additional criminal mischief complaints for incidents in the Spanish Fort area. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Steven Molsbee was arrested on Sept. 9 and released on Sept. 10. The deputy explained the complaints center around the teen cutting donuts in downtown Spanish Fort, driving onto private property and pulling down road signs around the area including several north of Lake Nocona.

bowienewsonline.com

