The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first game Friday night at Henrietta. The Bearcats won the game 38-17 as the Jackrabbits failed to keep the score close from the beginning. Bowie was coming into the game feeling good after wins against Nocona and Bridgeport in the first two weeks of the season. The Jackrabbits had never fallen behind in those games, but did in the first quarter.