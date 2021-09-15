CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Causality in digital medicine

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Glocker (an expert in machine learning for medical imaging, Imperial College London), Mirco Musolesi (a data science and digital health expert, University College London), Jonathan Richens (an expert in diagnostic machine learning models, Babylon Health) and Caroline Uhler (a computational biology expert, MIT) talked to Nature Communications about their research interests in causality inference and how this can provide a robust framework for digital medicine studies and their implementation, across different fields of application.

