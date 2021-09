New research from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology has resulted in a useful genetic resource on the kuruma shrimp. These are one of the largest species of prawn (females can reach 27cm in length) and are found throughout the Indian and Pacific Oceans. In Japan, they're considered a delicacy and have been a major fisheries and aquaculture product (especially in Okinawa) since the early 20th century. But a big problem with the shrimp farms is that the high density of the animal means that diseases spread quickly.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO