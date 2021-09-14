CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Path to success: COSMIC program helps College of Science students flourish, stay at Clemson

clemson.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInara Devji likely would not still be a student at Clemson University without the COSMIC — College of Science Mentoring and Inclusion Collaborative — program. “Coming to a predominantly white institution, I felt really alone,” said Devji, a senior microbiology major of Hispanic and Pakistani descent. “My main reason for joining COSMIC was to find people who were like me so that I didn’t feel as alone in the big ocean of people that were different than me.”

news.clemson.edu

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Education
City
Clemson, SC
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Biden seeks to reassure aggrieved allies

President Biden ’s debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday could have been boiled down to a single sentence: Remember, I'm not Trump. Whether that sentiment will be enough to reassure restive allies in Europe and beyond remains to be seen. The specifics of Biden’s speech dealt...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Honors College#Clemson University#Inclusion Collaborative#Hispanic#Pakistani#Cosmic#The College Of Science#Living Color#Lgbtqia#Gpa#Stem Award#Into Diversity
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy