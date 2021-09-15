HNtv INSIDERS: European hotel tech perspectives

Zaplox AB has been around for quite some time, but it has been within the last few years that the business is really taking off. Their commitment to ensuring that the guest journey is as flawless and seamless as possible is impressive. Our time will be spent chatting with Even Frydenberg, the relatively new CEO of Zaplox and how the company is deadly focused on offering a turnkey platform for managing the guest’s hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests’ mobile phones.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO