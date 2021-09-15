HNtv INSIDERS: European hotel tech perspectives

Ikos acquires Blau Porto Petro, Mallorca, Spain, from Roxa. Greek luxury resort group Ikos Resorts has acquired the Mallorca luxury hotel Blau Porto Petro for a reported €110 million (€345,000 per room), from Spain’s Grupo Roxa, in a share transfer deal. Grupo Roxa will retain a minority stake in the 319-bedroom, five-star resort. The property will undergo extensive renovation work under the new ownership, with a planned reopening date scheduled for April 2023. The Greek chain Ikos Resorts, owned by American asset manager Oaktree Capital Management, has pledged to additionally invest in the extension of the property to increase its total room count by 115 bedrooms, to 434 rooms in total by 2024. Blau Porto Petro will be renamed as Ikos Porto Petro and will be the all-inclusive luxury hotel group’s second property in Spain and seventh overall.
