HITEC TV: How do doorlocks enable the contactless guest-journey in hotels

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

HITEC TV: In this webinar, three industry-leading doorlock solution providers for hotels take a deep dive into how they adapted to deliver contactless solutions in the post-covid era. Nicolas Aznar, President Americas at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. Beth Kahwajy, Hospitality Vertical Leader / North America at Salto Systems. Ron Owens,...

www.hospitalitynet.org

Related
hospitalitynet.org

Fortune Hotels checks into South Goa

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC's hotel group has inked an operating agreement for a resort in Benaulim, South of Goa. Poised to open in October, this attractive resort is the third alliance of the chain in Goa. With this latest addition, Fortune Hotels now has 50 alliances across 43 cities of India.
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: Upkeeply - Optimize Your Hotel Services With a Powerful App

01:29 – What product will you be presenting at HITEC?. Which hotel segments do you target with this product?. Upkeeply helps you streamline operations and save money!. Asset Management, Room and Equipment Preventative Maintenance, Mobile Inspections, Auto-Dispatching Ticketing System, and so much more. Upkeeply is an all-in-one Application. Securely and...
CELL PHONES
hotelnewsresource.com

Strategic Segmentation of Hotel Guest Personas

Hotels or accommodation providers get a variety of guests. While it may not be possible to give them strict labels, it is considered useful to segment the guests under certain categories. These categories require hoteliers to define guest personas based on the kind of travelers a hotel receives. Often, the ideal guest persona that a hotel must target overlaps with the ‘ideal guest type’ that a hotel aspires to attract. Bringing in more of the latter kind could be a goal for a hotel, but the focus must remain in knowing and bifurcating into types the guests that it welcomes and directing efforts towards pursuing them.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: Where does the PMS sit in the new technology stack?

When it comes to hotel tech, we may all agree that PMSs are at the top of the food chain. It's semantically already in the name itself: a PMS is the SYSTEM used to MANAGE your PROPERTY. This gives the software connotations of centrality in operations. However, a new wave of leaner systems is rising: PMSs are becoming "hubs" rather than all-in-one solutions, using open APIs to allow users to plug in other software and tools as needed. These systems are less about "managing the property," and more about integrating third-party software.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Android#Hotel Industry#Hitec Tv#Salto Systems#Ios
franchising.com

How To Create The "Ultimate Guest Experience"

The lifeblood of any business is repeat and referral customers. The way that you get those is through creating an ultimate customer experience. Scott McKain, author and member of the Speakers Hall of Fame and the Sales and Marketing Hall of Fame, explains that in order to do this, you need to clearly identify the primary differentiator for your business.
ECONOMY
High Point Enterprise

How technology is enabling the new hybrid workspace

It's not just WFH; the pandemic has changed the way we approach our office spaces. Like thousands of companies in the early days of the global pandemic, Unisys was forced to dramatically shift how it conducts business with little time to prepare. But over the course of a week, the...
TECHNOLOGY
Hotel Online

StayNTouch Joins HITEC Dallas With Guest-Centric PMS Technology Showcase and a Lively Happy Hour

StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, announced today its schedule of events for the 2021 HITEC Dallas, on September 28-30. Although the previous year has been challenging for the entire travel industry, StayNTouch emerged with a string of successes, including the creation of a new integration hub, and the signing of new partnerships with groups such as RBH Hospitality Management, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, and Design Hotels. This year, StayNTouch joins HITEC Dallas with a full lineup of educational, networking, and social opportunities, including:
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: The Future of The Property Management System - Panel #1

The Property Management System (PMS) has always been seen as the beating heart of the hotel technology stack. Is this still the case? How has COVID-19 changed the PMS landscape and what does the future hold for companies that offer this solution? Watch three PMS innovators discuss a myriad of questions that directly affect every hotel and every guest. Our panelists for this session include Michael Schubach, Product Guru from Infor, Jason Hughes, VCIO of Visual Matrix and Firas Bacha, VP of Product Strategy from Agilysys.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

Cloud5 Communications Set to Showcase Managed IT Services, Virtual Guest Services, Conference Services, and Guest Engagement Solutions at HITEC 2021

Chicago, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, is set to exhibit at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Exhibiting at Booth #1211, Cloud5 will showcase the company’s well-known Internet and voice solutions, as well as a new suite of services designed to maximize hotel resources, reduce costs, drive new revenue streams, and engage guests like never before.
TECHNOLOGY
hotelbusiness.com

Ten ways for hotels to welcome back guests post-pandemic—and profit

With travel resuming, hotel owners and managers are looking past months of lockdowns and hundreds of cancellations to a brighter future. Finding ways to offer a safe guest experience, while also boosting revenue is key to the path forward economic recovery. To give your hotel some needed “bounce” in its...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Hotel Bookings - What is the Guest's Decision-Making Process?

In today’s highly competitive online travel marketplace, it is vital that hotels understand who their consumers are and what their decision-making process entails when making hotel bookings. However, the science behind the decision-making process involved in booking a hotel is by no means a straightforward matter. It’s driven by a...
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: It’s Not Your Old Revenue Management System Anymore

Revenue Management has come a long way since its start in the airline industry. Hoteliers have embraced revenue management to help them make better decisions on a day-to-day basis. Many innovative RM platforms are using Artificial Intelligence are Machine Learning to get a handle one the new normal of hotel booking pace and revenue optimization. It’s not your old RM solution anymore! Hear from three industry experts about the new trends in RM and how hoteliers can leverage the unknown to help them drive better rates and more business. Join Klaus Kohlmayer, Chief Evangelist and Development Officer from IDeaS a SAS company, Jos Schaap, Co-Founder and CEO of ROOMDEX, Inc. along with Paprika Le Bourgois, Director of Product Design at Infor to hear about the future of revenue management.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: Kevin King – COO of Shiji Group Discusses How Openness is the Future of Tech Adoption

Kevin King has been in the hotel technology industry for quite some time and fully understands that the sincerity of leadership is paramount, and this includes the fact that hotel tech companies need to be able to deliver on their product promise. Kevin also discusses the Shiji Enterprise Platform. This new platform has been developed over 8 years and has been a adopted by The Peninsula Group. It"s all about the services side of technology to make sure that hoteliers can be a flexible and nimble as they need to be. The philosophy of Shiji is one of openness. He believes that one hotel or hotel company, does not need to be aligned with one single technology provider. Our industry needs to be able to work better together, than we have in the past.
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC Express Product Update - Hospitality Net

Hospitality Net is the #1 ranked website for the global hospitality community. Recognized as the most influential industry trade publication, Hospitality Net attracts the largest number of unique visitors, page views and targeted subscribers through its unparalleled network of sites and partners. Since its inception in 1999, Hospitality Net has been regarded as the most trusted source for industry leaders and experts to connect, share, and learn. Content is distributed to a network of partner sites and associations including HFTP, HSMAI, and HITEC, and supports all facets of the business including opinion articles, press releases, appointments, events, job openings, webinars, reports, sponsored content, and digital advertising. Hospitality Net has the most innovative publishing and distribution technology, as well as robust reporting capabilities to ensure clients can maximize their marketing ROI and measure their success.
ECONOMY
petri.com

How to Enable Windows Hello for Business

In this article, I’m going to show you how to enable Windows Hello for Business. You should enable Windows Hello for Business to reduce the risk associated with passwords. Even if your users’ devices don’t have hardware that supports Windows Hello, like a fingerprint reader, you can still have them use a PIN to login.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: A chat with Jason Floyd of Infor - How the Past Has Influenced the Future

Jason Floyd started out his career serving in the US Army, then he was grasped by the hospitality bug. For over 24 years, Jason has been committed to the hotel technology industry assisting hoteliers to find better ways to utilize technology to enhance revenues, guest expectations and service. This 30-minute interview offers insights into Jason’s background, his passion for our industry and how Infor is positioned to deliver primary multiple platforms (PMS, CRS, RMS, F&B, etc.) to the global hotel industry.
SOFTWARE
hotelbusiness.com

Impulsify makes retail easier for hotels and guests

As travel returns after the COVID-19 pandemic, hotels are looking for new ways to maximize their revenue wherever they can to recover what was lost from the period of shutdowns and minimal travel. Denver-based Impulsify believes that its self-service retail technology, design services and business intelligence can provide hotels with...
RETAIL
hospitalitynet.org

Navigating Hospitality Through a Future Of Uncertainty

Gradual recovery breathed new life into the global travel sector and its industries in early 2021, following widespread vaccination rates and a reopening of attractions and destinations worldwide. People emerged from over a year of lockdowns, home quarantines, and social distancing with an amplified yearning to travel and reconnect with family and loved ones. This rebirth, however, was marked by an overhaul of expectations, standards, and priorities for industry players looking to remain relevant in a post-pandemic era filled with uncertainty.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Elite Hotels invests in the future to create the best guest experience

Elite Hotels of Sweden is one of the country’s largest privately-owned hotel businesses. Known for its beautifully restored historical properties and dedication to environmental sustainability, Elite Hotels has renewed its focus on improving the guests’ digital experience. While many of its competitors curtail investment, Elite Hotels is looking to optimize each step of the guest journey, from marketing, booking, and on-property experience to post-checkout communication.
INDUSTRY

