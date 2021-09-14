CED students design healing gardens for The Ark Family Preservation Center
Professor Shelley Cannady and MLA students performing site analysis at The Ark Family Preservation Center, Spring 2021 (Photograph by Liz Swift) The College of Environment and Design (CED) partnered with The Ark Family Preservation Center to create a series of gardens that promote healing for families broken by destructive forces such as drugs and alcohol. The Clinkenbeard Healing Gardens, named after the grandmother of the center’s founder, Dr. Oxley, are envisioned to be a space where parents and children can reconnect with each other through play and nature.ced.uga.edu
Comments / 0