CED students design healing gardens for The Ark Family Preservation Center

In a fitting way to begin the Jewish New Year (Rosh HaShanah), the technology geniuses at the Garden City Jewish Center have found a way to welcome everyone back to near normal services and religious school! As many of the houses of worship, schools, and businesses have found, trying to resume in-person activities has been anything but easy. The small sanctuary now has the ability to easily and safely accommodate a 50+ capacity crowd of fully vaccinated and masked in-person worshippers, while those who cannot yet meet those parameters are completely involved through remote access via Zoom. This is referred to as “multi-access” – a combination of in-person and remote Zoom access. Rabbi Goodman ensures that all congregants, whether on-site or remote, are full participants in the service.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO