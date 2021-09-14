CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

CED students design healing gardens for The Ark Family Preservation Center

By Alahana Jakeway
uga.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Shelley Cannady and MLA students performing site analysis at The Ark Family Preservation Center, Spring 2021 (Photograph by Liz Swift) The College of Environment and Design (CED) partnered with The Ark Family Preservation Center to create a series of gardens that promote healing for families broken by destructive forces such as drugs and alcohol. The Clinkenbeard Healing Gardens, named after the grandmother of the center’s founder, Dr. Oxley, are envisioned to be a space where parents and children can reconnect with each other through play and nature.

ced.uga.edu

Comments / 0

Related
tamuc.edu

Rayburn Student Center

For information on univeristy COVID-19 safety measures and standards, visit our COVID-19 guide. We are the center for many campus events and activities aimed to enhance your experience at A&M-Commerce. We house many organizations that provide a unique contribution to the community at the university.
COMMERCE, TX
brctv13.com

New Healing Garden at LVHN Cedar Crest Campus

A new creation at Lehigh Valley Hospital gives some special patients the strength to take a breath and focus on recovery. Burn patients can spend a lot of time in the hospital with visible and invisible injuries. A new healing garden on the Cedar Crest campus features a mural that's...
HOME & GARDEN
Rolla Daily News

Pasta For CASA to be held at The Ark Community Center

Tickets are $8 in advance for adults and $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under eat free. Kids talent show and performance by Kricket Alley @kricketalley on Facebook. Learn about the CASA Program and hear testimonials from CASA advocates and former CASA kids. Visit www.casacmo.org/Pasta to purchase tickets or...
ADVOCACY
KYMA News 11

Local students get hands-on gardening experience

An idea is turned into reality thanks to science teachers at Centennial Middle School coming together to give students an interactive real-world class on agriculture. The post Local students get hands-on gardening experience appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Landscape Design#Landscape Architecture
oklahoman.com

Mustang students add colorful rocks to 'Kindness Garden'

The Riverwood Rocks Kindness Garden debuted this school year as the result of a Riverwood Elementary School teacher's idea, a donation of 1,200 pounds of rock and a little artistic help from about 700 students and their families. “[The idea for the garden] is something I had been thinking about...
MUSTANG, OK
advantagenews.com

Alton student named to leadership group at historic preservation organization

Classes are starting up again, but for local student Abbie Hasty, a senior at Alton High School, the learning started early, undergoing a two-day orientation as a member of the American Battlefield Trust’s Youth Leadership Team. Along with 13 other passionate young people from across the nation, she will spend...
ALTON, IL
Daily Journal

Kress Farm Garden Preserve program Tuesday

The East Ozarks Audubon Society will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday entitled "Kress Farm Garden Preserve: A Gem in Our Backyard " at the Farmington Public Library. Refreshments will be served prior to the program at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Masks are recommended for all and are required for those who are not vaccinated.
FARMINGTON, MO
Citizen Tribune

Preservation of history, family drives collectors

NEVADA, Iowa — For Loren Book, Minneapolis-Moline isn’t just a company, it’s part of his family. Loren was born in 1946, and three years later his father, Don Book, took an opportunity to become a Minneapolis-Moline dealer in Nevada, Iowa. “I grew up in dad’s local dealership,” Loren said. “We...
NEVADA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Garden City News

Garden City Jewish Center returns to in-person events

In a fitting way to begin the Jewish New Year (Rosh HaShanah), the technology geniuses at the Garden City Jewish Center have found a way to welcome everyone back to near normal services and religious school! As many of the houses of worship, schools, and businesses have found, trying to resume in-person activities has been anything but easy. The small sanctuary now has the ability to easily and safely accommodate a 50+ capacity crowd of fully vaccinated and masked in-person worshippers, while those who cannot yet meet those parameters are completely involved through remote access via Zoom. This is referred to as “multi-access” – a combination of in-person and remote Zoom access. Rabbi Goodman ensures that all congregants, whether on-site or remote, are full participants in the service.
GARDEN CITY, NY
blockclubchicago.org

West Side Garden Is Designed To Help Youth Heal From Trauma: ‘A Garden Is A Friend You Can Visit Anytime’

NORTH LAWNDALE — A healing garden on the West Side will give local youth who have experienced trauma a place to find peace and calm. The Petria’s Place Healing Garden was unveiled at the 3605 W. Fillmore St. campus of UCAN, a social service and youth development agency in North Lawndale. The sprawling garden of mostly native plants and trees has several winding paths that take visitors through several works of art, a fire pit, a water feature and a play area.
CHICAGO, IL
Derrick

Abraxas students help Marienville garden come to fruition

MARIENVILLE — Earlier this year, Marienville Park barely resembled a park at all. Four months later, the same area boasts whimsical artwork, a game area, a terraced section and a pond. The transformation — resulting in the Marienville Area Community Garden — was largely the work of students from Abraxas...
MARIENVILLE, PA
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Center Fall Gardening Classes

Watters Garden Center of Prescott is offering several free gardening classes! From privacy screens to that ever-important Fall ‘to-do’ list, the classes being offered will cover many topics to help you be the best Autumn gardener around. Watters Garden Center is located at 1815 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. September...
PRESCOTT, AZ
csc.edu

Design student interns with Colorado firm

CHADRON – Chadron State College senior Mia MacDonald of Cheyenne, Wyoming, recently completed a graphic design internship with DHM, a landscape architect company, in its Durango, Colorado, office. MacDonald made the connection with the firm through her father, who is a civil engineer. The company, which provides planning and site design services to the National Park Service and works for municipalities and private developers, also has offices in Missoula, Montana, Carbondale, Colorado, and Denver.
CHADRON, NE
bigrapidsnews.com

Beware of invasive shrubs sold at Garden Centers

Some shrubs that are commonly found at garden centers are actually invasive species. They may appear harmless but have the potential to cause widespread environmental harm when they escape cultivation. Invasive shrubs are popular because they tend to grow fast, leaf out before other plants, and produce a lot of...
GARDENING
emory.edu

Emory creates Asian Student Center

Students interested in providing input on designs for the Cox Hall identity spaces for all five groups should follow Campus Life’s BCJ newsletters and Instagram accounts for more information. Emory University took another step forward as a pacesetter for social justice in higher education with the opening this month of...
COLLEGES
modernfarmer.com

How to Design a Moon Garden

The journey that exists in the garden is one that is gratifying, taxing and even full of comfort. So, after many months of nurturing tiny seeds and watching them grow into an abundance of fruit, vegetables or ornamental blooms, it’s only natural to want to share the final product with others.
GARDENING
SFStation.com

The Svane Family Foundation: Ark Exhibition + Auction

Help The Svane Family Foundation keep art in the San Francisco Bay Area by attending the Ark Exhibition + Auction at Fort Mason Center For Arts & Culture's Pier 2 building. The Svane Foundation has invested $1 million in 100 Bay Area artists to create new work for the Ark collection. The Svane Foundation plans to donate 100 percent of the auction proceeds to ArtSpan, a San Francisco non-profit organization that hosts the annual San Francisco Open Studios event and supports the art community.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy