CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“I’m taking this seriously”: Dixie goes “Psycho” over her first big hit

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, who records under the name Dixie, has been releasing singles since signing a record deal last year, but it’s her most recent one, “Psycho” — a collaboration with rapper Rubi Rose — which has been her breakthrough on radio. She thinks it’s because people are finally realizing that music is her main focus.

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Lil Nas X makes waves with emotionally charged debut album ‘Montero’

After spending months hyping his debut album, Lil Nas X‘s emotionally charged Montero is finally here. Released Friday at midnight, Lil Nas X also delighted fans by dropping the heartbreaking music video for the song, “That’s What I Want.”. The single explores the 22-year-old Grammy winner’s pains of the heart...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
101 WIXX

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett capture vibrant energy of the studio in “Love for Sale” video

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have dropped the video for “Love for Sale.“. The video takes us inside the studio as they record the Cole Porter classic originally released in 1930 as part of the musical The New Yorkers. Gaga treats it more as a performance than simply singing into a microphone, dancing alongside Tony as they sing, amid close-up shots of the big band.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Detective Nick Amaro Actor Danny Pino Left the Series

“Law & Order: SVU” star Danny Pino made his mark with his beloved Detective Nick Amaro character on the crime show series. Hearts broke with his departure after the season 16 finale. Throughout the series, Amaro’s passion and hot-headedness often caused difficulties not only for himself but the entirety of the team. In a lot of ways, Amaro mirrored Stabler, who he was essentially replacing. Actually, fans drew a lot of parallels with Amaro’s relationships with other castmates as well. One of the most recent fan theories garnering attention likened the Stabler-Benson dream duo to Amaro’s relationship with SVU’s Amanda Rollins. While Danny Pino didn’t address the fan theories, he did offer some insight into his departure from the series.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Hit#Psycho#Abc Audio#Tiktok#Dixie
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
countryliving.com

This Is the Real Reason Monica Raymund Left 'Chicago Fire'

One of the worst parts about falling in love with a TV show is the inevitable moment when one of your favorite characters leaves. And in the case of Chicago Fire, despite being on the brink of its 10th season, which is set to debut on September 22, fans are fixated on the hole that’s been left behind following Monica Raymund’s exit from the show at the end of season 6.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy