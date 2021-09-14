CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas People Prepare for Heavy Rain and Flooding with Hurricane Nicholas

By Carisbel Guaramato
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe governor reports that there are resources deployed in the Houston area and along the coast. The tropical storm known as Hurricane Nicholas made landfall from the Texas coast on Tuesday, threatening up to 50 cubic centimeters of rain, apart from the Gulf Coast, including the same area that Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017 and Louisiana. He was lashed with the force of the storm. Likewise, this hurricane can cause life-threatening flooding in the Deep South.

