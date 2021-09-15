Retinal blood flow dysregulation precedes neural retinal dysfunction in type 2 diabetic mice
We investigated and compared the susceptibility of retinal blood flow regulation and neural function in mice developing type 2 diabetes. The longitudinal changes in retinal neuronal function and blood flow responses to a 10-min systemic hyperoxia and a 3-min flicker stimulation were evaluated every 2 weeks in diabetic db/db mice and nondiabetic controls (db/m) from age 8 to 20 weeks. The retinal blood flow and neural activity were assessed using laser speckle flowgraphy and electroretinography (ERG), respectively. The db/db mice had significantly higher blood glucose levels and body weight. The resting retinal blood flow was steady and comparable between two groups throughout the study. Hyperoxia elicited a consistent decrease, and flicker light an increase, in retinal blood flow in db/m mice independent of age. However, these flow responses were significantly diminished in db/db mice at 8 weeks old and then the mice became unresponsive to stimulations at 12 weeks. Subsequently, the ERG implicit time for oscillatory potential was significantly increased at 14 weeks of age while the a-wave and b-wave amplitudes and implicit times remained unchanged. The deficiencies of flow regulation and neurovascular coupling in the retina appear to precede neural dysfunction in the mouse with type 2 diabetes.www.nature.com
