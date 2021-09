Guitar learning platform Rocksmith+ has been delayed to 2022 to give Ubisoft time to act on player feedback from the game's summer beta. "To ensure we provide the best guitar learning service, we have decided to delay Rocksmith+ until 2022," Ubisoft UK said in a tweet. "We will use this opportunity to incorporate user feedback from our closed beta. We are convinced that this new release plan will give us time to deliver a smooth experience for all guitar and bass lovers. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We can't wait to share more about Rocksmith+ soon."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO