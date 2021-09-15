Glycyrrhizin ameliorating sterile inflammation induced by low-dose radiation exposure
Glycyrrhizin (GL) is a direct inhibitor of HMGB1 which acts as an alarmin when excreted into the extracellular space. High-dose radiation in radiotherapy induces collateral damage to the normal tissue, which can be mitigated by GL inhibiting HMGB1. The purpose of this study was to assess changes in HMGB1 and pro-inflammatory cytokines and to evaluate the protective effect of GL after low-dose radiation exposure. BALB/c mice were irradiated with 0.1 Gy (n = 10) and 1 Gy (n = 10) with GL being administered to half of the mice (n = 5, respectively) before irradiation. Blood and spleen samples were harvested and assessed for oxidative stress, HMGB1, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and cell viability. HMGB1 and pro-inflammatory cytokines increased and cell viability decreased after irradiation in a dose-dependent manner. Oxidative stress also increased after irradiation, but did not differ between 0.1 Gy and 1 Gy. With the pretreatment of GL, oxidative stress, HMGB1, and all of the pro-inflammatory cytokines decreased while cell viability was preserved. Our findings indicate that even low-dose radiation can induce sterile inflammation by increasing serum HMGB1 and pro-inflammatory cytokines and that GL can ameliorate the sterile inflammatory process by inhibiting HMGB1 to preserve cell viability.
