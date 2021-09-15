CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
C3 complement inhibition prevents antibody-mediated rejection and prolongs renal allograft survival in sensitized non-human primates

By Robin Schmitz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1286-0457
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSensitized kidney transplant recipients experience high rates of antibody-mediated rejection due to the presence of donor-specific antibodies and immunologic memory. Here we show that transient peri-transplant treatment with the central complement component C3 inhibitor Cp40 significantly prolongs median allograft survival in a sensitized nonhuman primate model. Despite donor-specific antibody levels remaining high, fifty percent of Cp40-treated primates maintain normal kidney function beyond the last day of treatment. Interestingly, presence of antibodies of the IgM class associates with reduced median graft survival (8 vs. 40 days; p = 0.02). Cp40 does not alter lymphocyte depletion by rhesus-specific anti-thymocyte globulin, but inhibits lymphocyte activation and proliferation, resulting in reduced antibody-mediated injury and complement deposition. In summary, Cp40 prevents acute antibody-mediated rejection and prolongs graft survival in primates, and inhibits T and B cell activation and proliferation, suggesting an immunomodulatory effect beyond its direct impact on antibody-mediated injury.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Treatment of skeletal and non-skeletal alterations of Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA by AAV-mediated gene therapy

Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA (MPSIVA) or Morquio A disease, a lysosomal storage disorder, is caused by N-acetylgalactosamine-6-sulfate sulfatase (GALNS) deficiency, resulting in keratan sulfate (KS) and chondroitin-6-sulfate accumulation. Patients develop severe skeletal dysplasia, early cartilage deterioration and life-threatening heart and tracheal complications. There is no cure and enzyme replacement therapy cannot correct skeletal abnormalities. Here, using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, we generate the first MPSIVA rat model recapitulating all skeletal and non-skeletal alterations experienced by patients. Treatment of MPSIVA rats with adeno-associated viral vector serotype 9 encoding Galns (AAV9-Galns) results in widespread transduction of bones, cartilage and peripheral tissues. This led to long-term (1 year) increase of GALNS activity and whole-body correction of KS levels, thus preventing body size reduction and severe alterations of bones, teeth, joints, trachea and heart. This study demonstrates the potential of AAV9-Galns gene therapy to correct the disabling MPSIVA pathology, providing strong rationale for future clinical translation to MPSIVA patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vaccine genetics of IGHV1-2 VRC01-class broadly neutralizing antibody precursor naïve human B cells

A successful HIV vaccine eliciting broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) must overcome the hurdle of being able to activate naive precursor B cells encoding features within their germline B cell receptors (BCR) that allow recognition of broadly neutralizing epitopes. Knowledge of whether bnAb precursor B cells are circulating at sufficient frequencies within individuals in communities heavily impacted by HIV may be important. Using a germline-targeting eOD-GT8 immunogen and high-throughput droplet-based single-cell BCR sequencing, we demonstrate that large numbers of paired BCR sequences from multiple donors can be efficiently screened to elucidate precursor frequencies of rare, naive VRC01-class B cells. Further, we analyzed IGHV1-2 allelic usage among three different cohorts; we find that IGHV1-2 alleles traditionally thought to be incompatible with VRC01-class responses are relatively common in various human populations and that germline variation within IGHV1-2 associates with gene usage frequencies in the naive BCR repertoire.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutralizing antibodies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) initiates the infection process by binding to the viral cellular receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 through the receptor-binding domain (RBD) in the S1 subunit of the viral spike (S) protein. This event is followed by virus–cell membrane fusion mediated by the S2 subunit, which allows virus entry into the host cell. Therefore, the SARS-CoV-2 S protein is a key therapeutic target, and prevention and treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have focused on the development of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (nAbs) that target this protein. In this review, we summarize the nAbs targeting SARS-CoV-2 proteins that have been developed to date, with a focus on the N-terminal domain and RBD of the S protein. We also describe the roles that binding affinity, neutralizing activity, and protection provided by these nAbs play in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and discuss the potential to improve nAb efficiency against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants. This review provides important information for the development of effective nAbs with broad-spectrum activity against current and future SARS-CoV-2 strains.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Prolonged Survival Shown With SIRT and Y90 Plus Chemotherapy in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Patients with inoperable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma have demonstrated tendency to live longer when elective internal radiation therapy with Y90 is added to chemotherapy. A phase 2 study has shown that adding selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) with Y90 resin microspheres to gemcitabine/cisplatin can extend overall survival in patients with inoperable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC), according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Liver Cancer Association (ILCA) Conference.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural basis for the tryptophan sensitivity of TnaC-mediated ribosome stalling

Free L-tryptophan (L-Trp) stalls ribosomes engaged in the synthesis of TnaC, a leader peptide controlling the expression of the Escherichia coli tryptophanase operon. Despite extensive characterization, the molecular mechanism underlying the recognition and response to L-Trp by the TnaC-ribosome complex remains unknown. Here, we use a combined biochemical and structural approach to characterize a TnaC variant (R23F) with greatly enhanced sensitivity for L-Trp. We show that the TnaC–ribosome complex captures a single L-Trp molecule to undergo termination arrest and that nascent TnaC prevents the catalytic GGQ loop of release factor 2 from adopting an active conformation at the peptidyl transferase center. Importantly, the L-Trp binding site is not altered by the R23F mutation, suggesting that the relative rates of L-Trp binding and peptidyl-tRNA cleavage determine the tryptophan sensitivity of each variant. Thus, our study reveals a strategy whereby a nascent peptide assists the ribosome in detecting a small metabolite.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autophagy-competent mitochondrial translation elongation factor TUFM inhibits caspase-8-mediated apoptosis

Mitochondria support multiple cell functions, but an accumulation of dysfunctional or excessive mitochondria is detrimental to cells. We previously demonstrated that a defect in the autophagic removal of mitochondria, termed mitophagy, leads to the acceleration of apoptosis induced by herpesvirus productive infection. However, the exact molecular mechanisms underlying activation of mitophagy and regulation of apoptosis remain poorly understood despite the identification of various mitophagy-associated proteins. Here, we report that the mitochondrial translation elongation factor Tu, a mitophagy-associated protein encoded by the TUFM gene, locates in part on the outer membrane of mitochondria (OMM) where it acts as an inhibitor of altered mitochondria-induced apoptosis through its autophagic function. Inducible depletion of TUFM potentiated caspase-8-mediated apoptosis in virus-infected cells with accumulation of altered mitochondria. In addition, TUFM depletion promoted caspase-8 activation induced by treatment with TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand in cancer cells, potentially via dysregulation of mitochondrial dynamics and mitophagy. Importantly, we revealed the existence of and structural requirements for autophagy-competent TUFM on the OMM; the GxxxG motif within the N-terminal mitochondrial targeting sequences of TUFM was required for self-dimerization and mitophagy. Furthermore, we found that autophagy-competent TUFM was subject to ubiquitin-proteasome-mediated degradation but stabilized upon mitophagy or autophagy activation. Moreover, overexpression of autophagy-competent TUFM could inhibit caspase-8 activation. These studies extend our knowledge of mitophagy regulation of apoptosis and could provide a novel strategic basis for targeted therapy of cancer and viral diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Volumetric and shape analysis of the hippocampus in temporal lobe epilepsy with GAD65 antibodies compared with non-immune epilepsy

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89010-z, published online 13 May 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was sponsored by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) through the Plan Estatal de Investigación Científica y Técnica y de Innovación 2013 2016, project reference...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prolonged warm ischemia time leads to severe renal dysfunction of donation-after-cardiac death kidney grafts

Kidney transplantation with grafts procured after donation-after-cardiac death (DCD) has led to an increase in incidence of delayed graft function (DGF). It is thought that the warm ischemic (WI) insult encountered during DCD procurement is the cause of this finding, although few studies have been designed to definitely demonstrate this causation in a transplantation setting. Here, we use a large animal renal transplantation model to study the effects of prolonged WI during procurement on post-transplantation renal function. Kidneys from 30 kg-Yorkshire pigs were procured following increasing WI times of 0 min (Heart-Beating Donor), 30 min, 60 min, 90 min, and 120 min (n = 3–6 per group) to mimic DCD. Following 8 h of static cold storage and autotransplantation, animals were followed for 7-days. Significant renal dysfunction (SRD), resembling clinical DGF, was defined as the development of oliguria < 500 mL in 24 h from POD3-4 along with POD4 serum potassium > 6.0 mmol/L. Increasing WI times resulted in incremental elevation of post-operative serum creatinine that peaked later. DCD120min grafts had the highest and latest elevation of serum creatinine compared to all groups (POD5: 19.0 ± 1.1 mg/dL, p < 0.05). All surviving animals in this group had POD4 24 h urine output < 500 cc (mean 235 ± 172 mL) and elevated serum potassium (7.2 ± 1.1 mmol/L). Only animals in the DCD120min group fulfilled our criteria of SRD (p = 0.003), and their renal function improved by POD7 with 24 h urine output > 500 mL and POD7 serum potassium < 6.0 mmol/L distinguishing this state from primary non-function. In a transplantation survival model, this work demonstrates that prolonging WI time similar to that which occurs in DCD conditions contributes to the development of SRD that resembles clinical DGF.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The long non-coding RNA SAMMSON is essential for uveal melanoma cell survival

Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) can exhibit cell-type and cancer-type specific expression profiles, making them highly attractive as therapeutic targets. Pan-cancer RNA sequencing data revealed broad expression of the SAMMSON lncRNA in uveal melanoma (UM), the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults. Currently, there are no effective treatments for UM patients with metastatic disease, resulting in a median survival time of 6–12 months. We aimed to investigate the therapeutic potential of SAMMSON inhibition in UM. Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)-mediated SAMMSON inhibition impaired the growth and viability of a genetically diverse panel of uveal melanoma cell lines. These effects were accompanied by an induction of apoptosis and were recapitulated in two uveal melanoma patient derived xenograft (PDX) models through subcutaneous ASO delivery. SAMMSON pulldown revealed several candidate interaction partners, including various proteins involved in mitochondrial translation. Consequently, inhibition of SAMMSON impaired global, mitochondrial and cytosolic protein translation levels and mitochondrial function in uveal melanoma cells. The present study demonstrates that SAMMSON expression is essential for uveal melanoma cell survival. ASO-mediated silencing of SAMMSON may provide an effective treatment strategy to treat primary and metastatic uveal melanoma patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis by restricting IP3R3-mediated Ca flux to mitochondria

Inactivating mutations in SMARCA4 and concurrent epigenetic silencing of SMARCA2 characterize subsets of ovarian and lung cancers. Concomitant loss of these key subunits of SWI/SNF chromatin remodeling complexes in both cancers is associated with chemotherapy resistance and poor prognosis. Here, we discover that SMARCA4/2 loss inhibits chemotherapy-induced apoptosis through disrupting intracellular organelle calcium ion (Ca2+) release in these cancers. By restricting chromatin accessibility to ITPR3, encoding Ca2+ channel IP3R3, SMARCA4/2 deficiency causes reduced IP3R3 expression leading to impaired Ca2+ transfer from the endoplasmic reticulum to mitochondria required for apoptosis induction. Reactivation of SMARCA2 by a histone deacetylase inhibitor rescues IP3R3 expression and enhances cisplatin response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancer cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our findings elucidate the contribution of SMARCA4/2 to Ca2+-dependent apoptosis induction, which may be exploited to enhance chemotherapy response in SMARCA4/2-deficient cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Development of a highly sensitive chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay for fragmented cytokeratin 18 using new antibodies

Fragmented cytokeratin 18 (fCK18) released from epithelial cells undergoing apoptosis is widely studied in various diseases. However, fCK18 measurement is not utilized in clinical practice due to imprecise disease-state cutoff values. Therefore, we set out to generate new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and a recombinant fCK18 (rfCK18) calibrator in an effort to develop a highly sensitive chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay (CLEIA). New capture mAb (K18-624) had a high binding ability compared to the current commercial antibody. New detection mAb (K18-328) recognized 323S-340G of CK18. A rfCK18 was expressed in the soluble fraction of E. coli when the N-terminal region (260 amino acid residues) of CK18 was truncated. Analysis of performance and measurement of human fCK18 were evaluated using K18-624 and K18-328 in a highly sensitive CLEIA. The coefficients of variation (CV) for within-run and between-day repeatability were below 10% and the recoveries were in the range of 15%. The detection sensitivity was 0.056 ng/mL. Serum fCK18 levels were significantly increased in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients when compared to healthy individuals. Our new fCK18 mAbs showed high affinity and sensitivity. CLEIA using our new antibodies will be useful in measuring fCK18 in human blood thereby generating accurate clinical diagnoses of human liver diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor budding correlates with tumor invasiveness and predicts worse survival in pT1 non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Tumor budding is defined as a single cell or a cluster of up to 5 tumor cells at the invasion front. Due to the difficulty of identifying patients at high risk for pT1 non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and the difficulties in T1 substaging, tumor budding was evaluated as a potential alternative and prognostic parameter in these patients. Tumor budding as well as growth pattern, invasion pattern and lamina propria infiltration were retrospectively evaluated in transurethral resection of the bladder (TURB) specimens from 92 patients with stage pT1 NMIBC. The presence of tumor budding correlated with multifocal tumors (p = 0.003), discontinuous invasion pattern (p = 0.039), discohesive growth pattern (p < 0.001) and extensive lamina propria invasion (p < 0.001). In Kaplan–Meier analysis, tumor budding was associated with significantly worse RFS (p = 0.005), PFS (p = 0.017) and CSS (p = 0.002). In patients who received BCG instillation therapy (n = 65), the absence of tumor budding was associated with improved RFS (p = 0.012), PFS (p = 0.011) and CSS (p = 0.022), with none of the patients suffering from progression or dying from the disease. Tumor budding is associated with a more aggressive and invasive stage of pT1 NMIBC and a worse outcome. This easy-to-assess parameter could help stratify patients into BCG therapy or early cystectomy treatment groups.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

MAPK-pathway inhibition mediates inflammatory reprogramming and sensitizes tumors to targeted activation of innate immunity sensor RIG-I

Kinase inhibitors suppress the growth of oncogene driven cancer but also enforce the selection of treatment resistant cells that are thought to promote tumor relapse in patients. Here, we report transcriptomic and functional genomics analyses of cells and tumors within their microenvironment across different genotypes that persist during kinase inhibitor treatment. We uncover a conserved, MAPK/IRF1-mediated inflammatory response in tumors that undergo stemness- and senescence-associated reprogramming. In these tumor cells, activation of the innate immunity sensor RIG-I via its agonist IVT4, triggers an interferon and a pro-apoptotic response that synergize with concomitant kinase inhibition. In humanized lung cancer xenografts and a syngeneic Egfr-driven lung cancer model these effects translate into reduction of exhausted CD8+ T cells and robust tumor shrinkage. Overall, the mechanistic understanding of MAPK/IRF1-mediated intratumoral reprogramming may ultimately prolong the efficacy of targeted drugs in genetically defined cancer patients.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cabozantinib Demonstrates Real-World Survival Benefit in Patients With Pre-Treated Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Those with advanced renal cell carcinoma whose disease was previously treated experienced long-lasting and robust overall survival following treatment with cabozantinib. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) yielded longer survival outcomes than axitinib (Inlyta) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who have previously been treated with anti-VEGF agents, according to real-world data presented at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

