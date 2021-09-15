CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combination of bactericidal antibiotics and inhibitors of Universal stress protein A (UspA): a potential therapeutic alternative against multidrug resistant Escherichia coli in urinary tract infections

By Debojyoty Bandyopadhyay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increasing incidence of multidrug resistant uropathogenic E. coli (MDR-UPEC), the most common opportunistic pathogen in urinary tract infections (UTI) pose a global health problem and demands searching for alternative therapeutics. Antibiotics generate oxidative stress in bacteria which results in overexpression of the universal stress protein, UspA that helps in bacterial survival. An in silico study showed that two compounds ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 effectively bound bacterial UspA. This study aimed to determine the activity of ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 against bacterial UspA function in MDR-UPEC in vitro. Twenty-five highly MDR-UPEC were screened against ZINC000104153710, and, ZINC000000217308 either alone or in combination with the bactericidal antibiotics; ciprofloxacin (CIP), ceftazidime(CAZ), gentamicin(GEN) respectively by determining minimum inhibitory concentrations (MICs) using a broth microdilution assay. Additionally, the effect of ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 in the absence and presence of antibiotics on the bacteria was monitored by bacterial growth curve assays, ROS production, structure of the organism by scanning electron microscopy (FESEM) and quantitating UspA using a western blot technique. A 2–8 fold reduction in MIC values against ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 was observed against all 25 MDR-UPEC isolates in the presence of antibiotics with no alteration in intracellular ROS production. Discrete changes in cell morphology was evident in bacteria treated with ZINC000104153710 or ZINC000000217308 and antibiotics individually by FESEM compared with untreated control. Reduction in the level of UspA protein in bacteria treated with combination of ZINC000104153710 or ZINC000000217308 with individual antibiotics established their ability to inhibit UspA whose expression was elevated in presence of antibiotics alone. Therefore this study validated ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 as potent inhibitors of bacterial UspA function and indicated their potential as alternative therapeutics to combat the MDR-UPEC.

