CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gun laws mustn’t prevent rightful ownership

By Ty Stockton
cowboystatenews.com
 5 days ago

If we don’t do something to curb crime committed with firearms, we’re all going to lose our ability to own them. And that is a disturbing thought. But I haven’t seen a single solution that makes any sense. I do not believe the answer is to restrict law-abiding citizens from...

cowboystatenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

New gun law requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen guns now in effect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The new Isabella Joy Thallas Act is now in effect, which requires gun owners to notify law enforcement in the event a gun is lost or stolen. Gun owners now have five days from the time the firearm is found missing to report it to law enforcement. The bill’s sponsors hope the new legislation will prevent firearms from ‘getting in to the wrong hands’.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Augusta Free Press

Herring defends federal gun violence prevention law

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark Herring has joined Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh in filing an amicus brief defending the decades-old federal gun violence prevention law that limits the sale of handguns to those age 21 and older. The attorneys general believe that a...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws
WTNH.com

Blumenthal, Murphy calling on Congress to pass gun violence prevention bill

(WTNH) – Connecticut Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are calling on Congress to pass the Break the Cycle of Violence Act. It would provide investments to communities for evidence-informed gun violence intervention and prevention programs designed to interrupt cycles of violence. “We need to recognize that even if you...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
Fox News

From Washington: Vaccine Mandate Double Standards

The Biden administration has been facing pushback following their recent coronavirus vaccine mandate announcement that involves companies with more than 100-employess to require workers to show they are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. The state of Arizona has already sued the administration over the mandate this week, pointing out that while U.S. citizens are required to be vaccinated, illegal immigrants crossing over from the southern border are not required to get the vaccine. Twenty-four state attorney generals are also threatening to take legal action over the mandates as well. FOX News Headline’s 24/7 anchor John Saucier spoke with FOX Business Correspondent Edward Lawrence about the mandates and how it will impact America’s workforce.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deerfield News

Federal Judge Strikes Down DeSantis Anti Riot Law-Governor Loses Second Case In As Many Weeks

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just days after another court ruled Florida’s Governor cannot enforce his Anti-Mask laws another court has enjoined his Anti Riot law. Federal Judge Mark Walker has enjoined Florida’s Anti-Riot law which Desantis signed into law to prevent black life matters protests. Just a few weeks ago when Cuban Americans were protesting in Miami, no local police or FHP Florida’s state police arrested any protestors who had closed down the Palmetto Expressway in Miami. DeSantis known for his shenanigans and Trumpiness has just lost two major legal battles. While he will appeal, getting injunctive relief overturned is not an easy thing to do. Below are the 4 things needed to receive a TRO or a Preliminary Injunction. The two most important are irreparable and the likelihood of success on the merits.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Shore News Network

Ordering Silencers Delivers Federal Prison Sentence

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Ronald Allen Grace Jr., age 54, of Arvada, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for possessing an unregistered silencer. According to the plea agreement, federal law enforcement intercepted two packages containing firearm sound suppressors, commonly...
DENVER, CO
WITN

Attorneys, lawmakers react to NC voter ID law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a 2-1 decision on Friday, a panel of North Carolina judges struck down a photo voter ID law again, saying the law written by lawmakers in 2018 was racially discriminatory and unconstitutional. Associate Paul D. Brachman, along with others with the Southern Coalition for Social...
POLITICS
baylorlariat.com

New Texas gun law prompts concern from students, law enforcement

On Sept. 1, 666 new laws went into effect in Texas, including laws restricting access to abortion and voting. Also included in the series of new legislation is House Bill 1927, otherwise known as the “constitutional carry” bill. The bill allows Texans 21 and older who aren’t barred from owning a gun to carry a handgun in public, both openly and concealed, without a permit or training.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy