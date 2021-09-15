CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Guilty plea in federal firearms case brings 5 years in prison for Hagerstown man

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Hagerstown man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for participating in a firearms trafficking conspiracy, authorities said. Brayan Mengou, 22, pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of aiding and abetting illegal transportation or receipt in state of residency of firearms purchased or acquired outside of state of residency, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

