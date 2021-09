In July, the US Senate passed a massive $550bn clean energy investment bill, a plan dubbed a “once-in-generation investment” by the White House to dramatically improve the US’s clean energy landscape. On paper, the bill ticks all the boxes, with $73bn set aside for clean energy generation, and a further $7.5bn for electric vehicles, as the US looks to improve its environmental performance across all levels of its society.

