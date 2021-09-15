CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creating Virtual Realities From Home

ncsu.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis workshop already happened. Add to Calendar 2021-09-15 14:00:00 2021-09-15 15:30:00 Creating Virtual Realities From Home at the. Virtual reality is a technology toolkit that allows a user to interact intuitively with responsive digital environments. Virtual and mixed reality scenes can be designed and delivered within the web browser, unlocking...

www.lib.ncsu.edu

Mac Observer

Graph Blockchain Aims to Create 3D NFTs for Augmented Reality

New World Inc, a subsidiary of Graph Blockchain, announced its intention to create NFTs using 3D scanning. These allow them to be viewed in an immersive environment using AR/VR. For example, Contributors can create holograms of their favorite athlete, fabricate an unconventional piece of furniture, design a high-end piece of...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Create a Python Virtual Environment on Ubuntu 20.04

Python virtual environment is a directory that contains a complete Python installation for a specific version of Python, including a number of additional packages and modules. Learn how to create a Python virtual environment on Ubuntu 20.04 here.
SOFTWARE
ReporterHerald.com

VR Arcade USA brings virtual reality fun to east Loveland

A new business is now nestled in the Promenade Shops at Centerra where the community can move from the physical world into the virtual one. VR Arcade USA opened its Loveland location several months ago, offering local residents or just those passing through the strip mall the chance to experience some virtual reality fun.
VIDEO GAMES
drexel.edu

What the Brain Shows: The Benefits of Virtual Reality in Creative Arts Therapies

Virtual reality (VR) continues to expand its uses in medicine, specifically in treatments for psychological conditions like trauma, phobias and eating disorders. The technology is also emerging as a tool in creative arts therapies. In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers from Drexel University’s College of Nursing and Health Professions and School of Biomedical Engineering, Science and Health Systems, examined the differences in prefrontal cortex (PFC) activation between two distinct drawing tasks in VR, including with the introduction of a calming fragrance stimulus.
MENTAL HEALTH
stevens.edu

Stevens Researcher is Using Virtual Reality to Revolutionize Rehabilitation Therapy

After months of being limited to testing their revolutionary smart-glove+virtual-reality (VR) platform with healthy participants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stevens Institute of Technology biomedical engineering professor Raviraj “Ravi” Nataraj and his team are finally back on the field. They’re conducting clinical trials focused on improving hand reach and grasp at the Kessler Foundation with people who have sustained traumatic brain injuries, and at the James J. Peters Bronx VA Medical Center with people dealing with spinal cord injuries.
ELECTRONICS
heraldstandard.com

Create a home office that works

Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges. If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more permanent status,...
HOME & GARDEN
martechseries.com

AllAboutApps Announces Inaugural List of the Best Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Companies in 2021

To connect you with the best AR/VR game development companies, AllAboutApps presented a renowned list of top agencies that deliver awesome business solutions. The technology world has been transforming at an accelerated pace in recent years, with a variety of variations being published onto the market. While some of these have evolved and gone without presenting much of an impression, there are a few that maintain their success in this whole tech market. The two biggest names of successful technologies are augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), which have remained in demand for the past five years or so.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

PMI Launches Make Reality Virtual Hub to Inspire People to Turn Ideas Into Reality

Digital Experience Aims to Jumpstart Changemakers’ Postponed Goals and Dreams. Project Management Institute (PMI) launched Make Reality, a virtual hub designed to inspire and support changemakers as they drive transformation and create positive social impact across the world while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Telling the unique stories of changemakers – those at the forefront of driving change, personally and professionally – as they created impact in today’s project-centered world, the virtual hub empowers changemakers to get started on their next project or see a project through to the finish line that was left on hold.
TECHNOLOGY
marketresearchtelecast.com

The ultimate trick: so you can watch Netflix in virtual reality

A Netflix it is called the streaming giant. And it is not in vain: the platform dedicated to entertainment managed to reach popularity around the world thanks to its Catalogue so wide and its original content ideal for fans of series and movies. If you are one of them and want to enjoy a new experience, you can try watching some of those fictions through virtual reality. Here we tell you how to do it.
TV & VIDEOS
Government Technology

Carroll Community College Opens New Virtual Reality Lab

(TNS) — Carroll Community College’s new Lynx Lab will provide virtual reality experiences to students studying anatomy, history, coding, languages, science and engineering. The Times caught up with Andrea Gravelle, director of online learning and media, to learn what students can expect from the new lab, which opened last week.
COLLEGES
austinvisuals.com

How Does Virtual Reality Simulated Training Benefit Patients?

Virtual Reality Simulated Training is a pretty new phenomenon in the domain of surgery. It is used for demonstrations as well as for training purposes. With a virtual reality surgery simulator, medical professionals can learn how surgical tools can be used, how new methods can be performed and how complex processes can be carried out completely. Medical professionals can find out how to work in unison, and work together as a team. But how does it help patients? Read on and find out!
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Zoom plans live translation and wants integration into Facebook’s virtual reality

At its annual conference, Zoom presented plans to further advance hybrid work. Among other things, the software company wants to add an extension for live translations to its video communication tool, which should work for up to 12 languages. There are also plans for this year to decouple the whiteboard function already integrated in Zoom as a single product and to make it available outside of Zoom meetings. Other innovations include the integration of Zoom into Facebook’s virtual reality (VR).
INTERNET
ophthalmologytimes.com

Virtual reality simulator will boost vitreoretinal surgery training

Pilot study shows promise of teaching surgeons with technology. In an event modeled after the television program Shark Tank, 3 presenters at the annual meeting of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society took part in a retina research competition, dubbed the Lions’ Lair, where a top prize of $35,000 was awarded to the winning pitch.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Work From Home Schedule Using Google Calendar

Working from home can be a struggle. Even with a full work to-do list, it’s easy to see the laundry piling up in the corner and feel compelled to do something about it. Despite this, if your office is your home, you must find time to do both your personal and work tasks, otherwise your productivity will suffer.
SOFTWARE
prospectusnews.com

5 Tips for Creating a Successful Post-Virtual Routine

Human beings are creatures of habit. Any interruption in our daily routines can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. Often it can make it feel as though our entire world is upside down. The COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to our lives. The last year and a half may have felt destabilizing for many college students. If you are feeling any of those feelings, take solace in the fact that you are not alone; many of your fellow Cobras are feeling the same way. Getting back into the flow of yet another “new normal” is not easy, but here are five tips to finding and creating your new return-to-campus routine:
TECHNOLOGY
luxurylaunches.com

Explore and interact with the lavish Emirates first class suite from the comfort of your home in virtual reality

Emirates have upped the ante yet again. First, they made our jaws drop by putting a fearless air hostess on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa, and now they are making sitting in the comforts of our homes enjoyable. Emirates said in a statement, “Check out the cabin around your own seat in row 77 from the comfort of your home, with the airline’s award-winning and industry-leading virtual reality (VR) experiences.” And just like that, the world of aviation has forever changed, not in the skies, but on the humble ground. Emirates have launched a virtual reality app in the Oculus store, enabling customers to explore its products via interactive experiences. This includes cruising through the economy, business, and first-class cabins, as well as the onboard lounge and shower spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots. Applaud Technology Company Renacen is for making this fantastic experience with Emirates possible.
CELL PHONES
The Penny Hoarder

How to Start your 40K Virtual Assistant Career from Home

If you are organized, personable and creative, becoming a virtual assistant could be a viable next step in your career. As a virtual assistant, you get to work from home, often set your own schedule, and focus on clients that pique your interest. Plus, Indeed.com lists the average virtual assistant yearly salary as about $40K, but some report making $40 per hour (or $83K annually) or more.
TECHNOLOGY
theclevelandamerican.com

xrdesktop: turn your keyboard into a virtual reality space

Xrdesktop It will allow you to turn your desktop into a virtual reality space thanks to the update that Collabora has brought. The free and open source project compatible with Linux and to bring a VR space, will now allow to place windows on top of each other, have a virtual keyboard, etc.
COMPUTERS
Hartford Business

Pandemic boosts demand for virtual reality experiences, companies

Upon the death of his eldest daughter Susy in 1896, Mark Twain once wrote to a friend “the calamity that comes is never the one we had prepared ourselves for.”. Nearly 125 years later, the same quote could equally apply to the Hartford-based home of the great American humorist. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

