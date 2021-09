How to Give Context to Your Data to Improve Your Message. Have you ever sat in a presentation where your eyes glaze over from the number of numbers presented to you? These situations are usually the result of an expectation that the data can tell the story on its own — after all, we’re analytics professionals so the data makes sense to us. We might inadvertently expect that it resonates with the rest of our audience too.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO