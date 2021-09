Given the way things have been since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, I don’t fault the UFC for booking 15-fight cards. However, as of the time I submitted this preview, there were still 15 fights scheduled for UFC Vegas 37, including nine preliminary contests. While it’s hardly a can’t-miss card as a whole, there are certainly some contests that should pique the interest of MMA fans. For instance, is Pannie Kianzad going to score her breakthrough win? I’ll admit Kianzad’s fight with Raquel Pennington isn’t likely to be the most entertaining fight, but it’s a hard fight to predict. Plus, there are several other promising prospects on the prelims.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO