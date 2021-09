KILGORE — A funeral service for M.A. Alexander will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will be at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. A time for visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mr. Alexander passed away on September 6, 2021 at his home in Kilgore, Texas at the age of 96.