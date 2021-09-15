CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stand and Deliver: UFC Fight Night 192

By Ben Duffy
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery fight matters, but some matter just a little more. In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. The difference between one fight and the next lies in what’s at stake. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any title fight in a good regional organization, where the combatants know they are almost certainly being scouted by the big boys. At other times, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic heft of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.

