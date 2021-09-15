5 Things You Might Not Know About Yoel Romero

Phil Davis spoiled Yoel Romero’s Bellator MMA debut, and he might have ruined the best-laid plans of the promotion’s matchmakers along the way. While “Mr. Wonderful” is undoubtedly one of the top light heavyweight talents in the world regardless of promotion, his split-decision triumph over Romero in the Bellator 266 main event — which was more decisive than the scorecards indicated — creates some interesting questions at the top of the division. The Bellator light heavyweight grand prix is still ongoing, and Romero would have provided a fresh face to potentially challenge the winner of that tournament. Instead it’s Davis, with an 0-2 record against both Vadim Nemkov and Ryan Bader, who remains a prominent figure at the top of the weight class.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO