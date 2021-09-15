CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Numbers: Bibiano Fernandes

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBibiano Fernandes seems destined to join Fedor Emelianenko, Igor Vovchanchyn and a handful of others as one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists never to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The reigning One Championship and former two-division Dream titleholder has spent his entire 17-year career plying his trade...

www.sherdog.com

chatsports.com

Bibiano Fernandes returns from hiatus to defend ONE belt against John Lineker

Two years after his last appearance, ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes appears ready for a new challenge. During MMA Fighting’s MMA Hour, president Chatri Sityodtong announced that the champ will return to take on none other than the heavy-handed UFC vet John Lineker in December. In his last outing, back...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Joshua Looks Massive, Looks Like an Absolute Unit in Training Camp

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight Anthony Joshua, rejects the recent chatter that his boxer is looking 'small' in his ongoing training camp. Joshua has been showing off a slimmer physique as he prepares to defend his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO world titles against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
Urijah Faber
Bibiano Fernandes
Fedor Emelianenko
Igor Vovchanchyn
Luis Figueroa
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires Four UFC Fighters

UFC President Dana White recently released as many as four fighters following their recent defeats. MMA Fighting reported that the promotion officials confirmed the news on Friday. Dana White releases Roosevelt Roberts and others. The list includes Roosevelt Roberts, who shared the cage with names like Jim Miller and Alexander...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Evander Holyfield faces medical suspension after boxing Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield will have to take some time off before committing to any sort of combat sports future. Holyfield (44-10-2-1) suffered a quick first-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to Vitor Belfort (watch highlights) in an exhibition boxing match inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11 airing on Triller pay-per-view (PPV). The fight was waved off just 1:49 into the fight. Holyfield had already been knocked down once and referee Sam Burgos quickly stopped the fight following a subsequent burst of punches by Belfort.
COMBAT SPORTS
#Mixed Martial Artists#Boxing#Combat#Amc Pankration#Raw Combat
Washington Examiner

'That's a dude': MMA star 'Suga' blasts transgender fighter

Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters. “I don’t think that’s OK,” O’Malley said of McLaughlin's victory during an episode of his podcast . “I just don’t think that’s OK ... In just competing in sports, I mean, especially mixed. It’s like she had testosterone for, who knows, 20 to 30 years of her life and now I’m a girl.”
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith will likely have to walk through considerable fire to avoid being leapfrogged in the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division. The Factory X standout will lock horns with former Legacy Fighting Alliance titleholder Ryan Spann in the UFC Fight Night 192 headliner this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Smith enters the Octagon on a modest two-fight winning streak. He last appeared at UFC 261, where he forced a first-round doctor stoppage against Jimmy Crute on April 24. Spann, meanwhile, has rattled off nine victories across his past 10 outings. The Fortis MMA rep last competed on March 13, when he buried Misha Cirkunov with punches just 71 seconds into their UFC Fight Night 187 co-feature.
UFC
Sherdog

One Event on Dec. 5 Features Demetrious Johnson in Special Rules Match, Two Title Bouts

Demetrious Johnson will be branching out in his next One Championship appearance. The former UFC flyweight king will face muay Thai flyweight title holder Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special rules match on Dec. 5, One Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced during an appearance on the “MMA Hour” Wednesday. Johnson vs....
UFC
Combat Sports
Japan
Philippines
Thailand
Singapore
Brazil
Sports
Sherdog

Anatoly Tokov vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov, Four Other Bouts Added to Bellator 269 Lineup

Anatoly Tokov will return to action for the first time since October 2019 when he squares off against Sharaf Davlatmurodov in a middleweight bout at Bellator 269. Promotion officials on Wednesday announced the pairing, which is set for the evening’s main draw on Oct. 23. Bellator 269 takes place at VTB Arena in Moscow and is headlined by a heavyweight duel pitting Fedor Emelianenko against Timothy Johnson. The card will air on Showtime, with broadcast details to be announced soon.
COMBAT SPORTS
Derrick

Russia's Mario Fernandes retires from international soccer

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia right-back Mario Fernandes retired from international soccer at the age of 30 on Monday in an attempt to prolong his club career. Fernandes played one friendly game for his native Brazil in 2014 but switched allegiance to Russia while playing for CSKA Moscow. Since his debut in 2017, he played 33 times for Russia, including every game of Russia's run to the World Cup quarterfinals on home soil in 2018.
SOCCER
Sherdog

Catching Up with Wanderlei Silva & Son

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. In this exclusive video interview Sherdog Brazilian Correspondent Marcelo Alonso caught up with...
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero

An immediate chance to join the ranks of Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight elite greets Yoel Romero in his long-awaited promotional debut. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist and longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship contender will toe the line against Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 headliner on Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Romero enters the cage on a career-worst three-fight losing streak. The American Top Team mainstay last competed at UFC 248, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to Israel Adesanya on March 7, 2020. Davis, meanwhile, has compiled a 9-3 record through 12 appearances in Bellator. The Alliance MMA rep last fought on April 16, when he surrendered a five-round unanimous verdict to Vadim Nemkov in the Bellator 257 main event.
UFC
Yardbarker

Watch: Bruno Fernandes’ mouthwatering assist for Portugal v Azerbaijan

It’s safe to say that it’s been an eventful week for the Portuguese national team. A dramatic last-minute win against Ireland last week saw their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, become the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football. The 36-year-old celebrated his second goal by taking his shirt off, which resulted...
SOCCER
Sherdog

The UFC Light Heavyweight Title: A Visual History

On Saturday, UFC Fight Night 192 will be headlined by a pair of hungry light heavyweight contenders: one looking to earn his first shot at UFC gold, the other trying to claw his way back to the top. A year ago, Anthony Smith appeared to be done as a factor...
UFC

