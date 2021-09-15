By The Numbers: Bibiano Fernandes

Anthony Smith will likely have to walk through considerable fire to avoid being leapfrogged in the Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight division. The Factory X standout will lock horns with former Legacy Fighting Alliance titleholder Ryan Spann in the UFC Fight Night 192 headliner this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Smith enters the Octagon on a modest two-fight winning streak. He last appeared at UFC 261, where he forced a first-round doctor stoppage against Jimmy Crute on April 24. Spann, meanwhile, has rattled off nine victories across his past 10 outings. The Fortis MMA rep last competed on March 13, when he buried Misha Cirkunov with punches just 71 seconds into their UFC Fight Night 187 co-feature.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO