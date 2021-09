LONGVIEW — Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church. Internment; Rock Springs Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7p.m. Mr. Carter was born November 9, 1973 and transitioned on September 9, 2021.